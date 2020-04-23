We’ve ‘Relocated’ to Kano to Avert Coronavirus Crisis – FG

The Federal Government said it had moved into Kano State to intervene in the outbreak situation and prevent it from becoming the next epicentre in the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Boss Mustapha, disclosed this on Thursday during the press briefing by the task force.

The SGF also disclosed the PTF had instructed the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to proceed to Kano and, in conjunction with the state government, mobilise for immediate contacts tracing to contain the speed of the spreading of the disease.

He also mentioned concerns over the refusal of private healthcare facilities to comply with the directive get accredited by the Federal Ministry of Health before proceeding to commence treatment of cases related to COVID-19, noting that this posed serious danger, not just to the health and life of the personnel working in such facilities, but to those of their loved ones as well as the general public.

On the situation in Kano, Mustapha said: “The situation in Kano is still being assessed and monitored closely. Based on preliminary findings, the PTF has directed the NCDC to send an enhanced support team, mobilize resources for contact tracing and immediately ensure that necessary steps are taken in conjunction with State Government to contain the spread of the pandemic in Kano and stop the city from becoming the next epicentre”.

Speaking on non-compliance to instructions by privately owned healthcare facilities, he said: “The PTF views with some measure of concern the non-compliance by private medical facilities with the directive to seek accreditation before treating COVID-19 related cases.

