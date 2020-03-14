What I Would Have Done if I Wanted The Throne Back – Sanusi

Muhammad Sanusi II, the deposed emir of Kano, says his removal was so badly done that he could have challenged it in court if he wanted the throne back.

Sanusi was dethroned on Monday by the Kano state government who accused him of insubordination.

He was subsequently moved to Loko and later Awe, both in Nasarawa state. However, he arrived in Lagos on Friday following a court order granting him freedom.

In a video circulating on social media, Sanusi said the dethronement letter sent by Kano government was poorly written and it would have been easy for him to proceed to the court to challenge it.

“I have done what I could in six years, I’m moving on. I don’t want to go back. The truth is, if I had wanted to go back, the dethronement letter was so badly written, it was not done professionally. The easiest thing is just to go to court,” he said.

“It’s simple, fair hearing, ‘did you query him? Did you ask him to defend himself? Did you even call him to ask him any question?’ That’s all but I think we should go on to a new phase in life.”

Sanusi said it could be difficult for him, but his removal is not an issue as he has no reason to be sad or depressed.

