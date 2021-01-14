WHO: Africa Recording 25,000 New COVID-19 Cases Daily

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that African countries recorded a daily average of 25,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Speaking at the first online COVID-19 media briefing of the Africa region on Thursday, the WHO said that the continent was spared of much of the adverse effects of the deadly virus with relatively lower number of Infections as compared to what occurred in other parts of the world.

WHO however, said that Africa began the year with a fresh threat of COVID-19 recording an average daily count of 25,000 new cases.