Why FG Will Continue Feeding Programme Despite School Closure – Minister

The Federal Government says the School Feeding Programme will continue despite the closure of schools nationwide in order not to neglect malnourished children.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this while responding to questions at the national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, modalities on how free food will be distributed to children in 3million households are currently being developed and will be implemented soon.

“On the issue of malnourished children, Mr President has directed that we should continue with the Home Grown School Feeding Programme without compromising the objectives of the programme.

“We are finalising modalities to distribute food vouchers for food of up to three million households. Other modalities once finalised with approval from the President will be prioritised,” she said.

The Minister added that the Federal Government has secured support the World Food and has adopted door-to-door voucher distribution.

The school feeding programme was introduced in 2016 as part of the Social Investment Programme of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The programme aims to support states to collectively feed over 24 million school children, which will make it the largest school feeding programme of its kind in Africa.

