Why We Are Against Re-Opening Of Universities Amid Pandemic – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities on Tuesday insisted Nigerian universities are not ready to re-open in the middle of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) had earlier directed universities to resume academic activities on January 18.

But ASUU is asking the federal government to review the decision, as more COVID-19 cases continue to be reported across the country

On Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reported 1,244 new cases and three more deaths.

“Our concern is rooted in the safety of our members,” ASUU’s National President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said while appearing as a guest on Channels.

“What happens to congested hostels, crowded classrooms? What flexible arrangements are in place? It is a situation of emergency. I’m not sure the Universities can cope.

When asked if e-learning was an option for universities, the ASUU President said the necessary infrastructure was not in place.

“We are aware that some universities are putting measures in place, with alternative learning models,” he said. “Some are even trying blended classes, virtual and physical.

“But these efforts are limited. They get to a point they can’t go further.

“ASUU has been talking about revitalisation since 2012. These are some of the areas where the assistance would have helped. Universities need huge funds to do this.”

