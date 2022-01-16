Wike Donates N50m to Widows of Fallen Heroes

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has announced the donation of N50million for the empowerment of widows of fallen heroes.

The governor announced this on Saturday in commemoration of 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Governor Wike led members of the state executive council and leaders of other arms of government and institutions to mark the ceremony in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The first phase of the event was held at the Isaac Boro Park where Governor Wike, his Deputy, the legislative Speaker, the Chief Judge and the heads of security laid the wreaths at the cenotaph, before the release of the symbolic pigeon of peace by the Governor.

A celebration event was also held at the Government House where the governor announced the donation of N50million for the empowerment of widows of fallen heroes

The Governor said further that the willingness of some individuals to join the force in order to fight for the peace and unity of the country is the greatest service to a Nation, called on Nigerians to show a great deal of gratitude to the veterans, widows and dependents of fallen heroes for their sacrifices.

He, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in ending the insecurity in the country, which is also claiming the lives of security personnel.

