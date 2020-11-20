Wike, Eight More PDP Governors To Join APC, Says Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, believes more governors from the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Following the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, from the PDP to the APC, Governor Bello stated that the ruling party would welcome nine more governors from the opposition.

“I think probably, I can just give you an expo,” he told Channels Television’s political correspondent Seun Okinbaloye who asked him a series of questions on the latest development when he appeared as a guest on Politics Today on Thursday.

The governor added, “The expo I am going to give to you is that Governor Wike might be the last to join this party – the All Progressives Congress, others are lining up. They will soon be here.”

He commended the decision of the Ebonyi State governor to leave his former party for the APC, saying the defection was a testimony of the progress in the ruling party.

According to Governor Bello, APC is a party that believes in fairness, equity, and justice, with a strong belief in the unity and oneness of the country.

He also believes the party has carried out people-oriented programmes and policies, saying that would encourage more opposition governors to join.

“I said it long ago, not today when the party (PDP) was going through some challenges; I did say that there are 10 governors from the opposition parties that will join APC.

“We have seen one; one that is even as equal as 10, he has joined us, nine to go. Just mark my words; I don’t lie, I will never lie, and I will never deceive anybody,” the Kogi governor stressed.

He added, “Umahi is here with us, more are coming. I am very sure that Governor Wike will be the 10th person (governor) to join the APC, the remaining eight are already knocking, and by the grace of God, we are working all the necessary platform for them to come in here in peace, so they are on their way.”

