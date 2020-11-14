Wike, Fayemi, Others Gather As Tambuwal’s Son Weds Tafidan’s Daughter

Political differences were set aside as chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress and those of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party attended the wedding of Najib, the son of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and Ameena, the daughter of Senator Umar Tafidah in Kebbi State.

At the event on Saturday in Argungu, Kebbi were Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu; as well as the governors of Bauchi, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara States.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari , was represented by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi; and the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus also graced the occasion.

A statement from Rivers State Government house signed by the Special Assistant to Wike on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, quoted the governor as saying, “The advice I have for the couple, is that they must consistently be each other’s friend. And, they must ensure that their business is their business, and be prayerful and committed to God in all their endeavours.”

On his part, Malami described the wedding as historic, saying, “This is a historic marriage. Historic in the sense that it is a marriage that has created a bridge, bringing people from the South, people from the North, East and West to come together to identify with the Governor of Sokoto State, who is the father of the groom and to share in the joy Senator Tafida who is the father of the bride.”

Similarly, Secondus said, “Tambuwal is a bridge builder and you can see that people across the country have assembled here to honour him. Our prayer is that God will bless the couple. We believe that God will grant them the fruit of the womb.”

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.