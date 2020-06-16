Wike Played Major Role In “Killing” Governors’ Forum – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike to open up on the major role he played when the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government introduced the “16 is greater than 19” political formula.

The APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a brief chat with newsmen on Tuesday said Governor Wike is still living in the past when impunity was the order of the day, adding that the governor needs to wake up to the reality of a new era of justice, fairness and true democracy under the administration of the APC.

Governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday in Port Harcourt described the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) as “a toothless bulldog”. He accused the APC-led Federal Government of destroying the NGF, alleging that the forum lost its strength immediately the ruling party came into power in 2015.

But responding to Wike’s comment, the APC deputy asked Nigerians to disregard Wike’s comment, saying the Governors Forum is well alive under civilised Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi

“Does Governor Nyesom Wike think Nigerians can forget in a hurry the major role he as a PDP minister played when the then Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi scored 19 votes, but former Plateau State Governor, Jonah Jang who scored 16 votes was recognised as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum?

“Wike also needs to reminded on the major role he played as a foot soldier who engineered the banning of the then Bayelsa State Governor Timipre Sylva from participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled in 2011.

“If the Nigeria Governors’ Forum has been “killed” as Wike states, it is clear who the killer and grave digger is.” Nabena stated while speaking to journalists in Abuja.

