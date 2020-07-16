Wike Rescues Nunieh From IGP’s Team Who Invaded Her Residence

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike came to the rescued the immediate-past Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joi Nunieh, from operatives of the Nigerian Police.

The operatives who were reportedly sent by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had surrounded Nunieh’s residence in Port Harcourt from 4:00am yesterday morning and broke into the house through the back door to her arrest her.

It was also gathered that the operatives, who got access into the kitchen, could not break the connecting door into the sitting room before the arrival of Wike to the scene.

It was further learnt that there was altercation between the IGP’s team and the governor’s aide, who insisted that the planned arrest Nunieh was illegal.

The governor finally gained access into the former NDDC boss’ residence and drove away with her in his official vehicle to an unknown destination.

Nunieh, who has been having a running battle with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, was billed to appear before the House of Representatives Committee investigating the NDDC by 4:00pm.

More to come…

