Wike Warns INEC Against Declaring Edo Poll Inconclusive
The National Chairman of the Edo State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday warned the Independent National Electoral Commission against declaring the governorship election inconclusive.
He said INEC must keep to its promise of a transparent process.
Wike, who noted that the collation of results was the most critical stage, urged security personnel to prevent breaches, adding that the people of the state should defend their votes up to the collation centres.
The PDP campaign council chairman gave this warning during an interview in the Edo 2020 Situation Room streamed on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Youtube Channel.
Wike said, “We have results from about 2,000 polling units from the various wards and from the intelligence we have gathered, I do believe that INEC will keep to that promise of being transparent.
