Wike Warns New Service Chiefs Against Politicising Security

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has warned the new service chiefs against politicising the state of security by making alliances.

Wike made this known in a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim, saying the President deserves commendation for finally listening to the voice of the people.

” The new service chiefs should not politicise security by aligning with politicians,” he said.

He also advise the new appointees should do better than their predecessors noting that Nigerians who had lost confidence in the former service chiefs were looking up to them

“This is an opportunity to serve the nation and I believe that the service chiefs will be focused and dedicated.”

While praising the President’s action as commendable, he challenged the new appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to re-engineer the nation’s security architecture which has suffered tremendous setback in the last five years.

“What the country needs now is competence and professionalism that will reduce insecurity to the barest minimum, ” he stated.

He called on all levels of government to give the service chiefs the needed support they would require to execute their assignments.

The replacement of the service chiefs by President Buhari comes after numerous calls for their sack over the increasing insecurity in the country.

As far back as July, the Nigerian Senate had called on the service chiefs to step aside after the increase in insurgency across various parts of Northern Nigeria.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.