Wizkid, Burna Boy Nominated For BET Awards

Grammy-winning Nigerian music heavyweights, Wizkid and Burna Boy got a nomination each at the 2021 BET Awards.

A total of three African artists have been shortlisted in the Best International Act category in this year’s BET Awards. Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz, Nigeria’s Wizkid, and Burna Boy also made the list alongside French singers, Aya Nakamura and Youssoupha; Brazilian act, Emicida; British acts, the rapper Headie One and the duo Yung T and Bugsey are all nominated in the category as well.

Burna Boy was the winner of the category last year while Wizkid won it in 2012 when the category had two divisions for Africa and the UK.

The BET Awards will be held on 27 June and will return with a live audience after being hosted virtually last year because of coronavirus.

American artists Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have each received seven nominations in this year’s awards.

Cardi B and Drake have been nominated for five awards.

