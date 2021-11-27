Woman Arrested for Supplying Arms, Ammunition to Bandits in Zamfara

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for supplying arms and ammunition to bandits in Zamfara State.

Parading the woman in Gusau on Friday, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ayuba N. Elkana said the woman, Fatima Lawali was arrested on Thursday, October 25 at about 9.30 pm.

The suspect, who hails from the Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area of the state, was nabbed with 991 rounds of AK-47 live ammunition.

According to the police authorities, she was conveying the ammunition from Dabagi Village in Sokoto State to be delivered to a notorious bandits’ kingpin called Ado Alero who has been terrorising Zamfara and neighbouring states.

“On 25th October 2021 at about 0930hrs, Police Tactical Operatives of the Command in collaboration with FIB/STS led by DSP Hussaini Gimba on Tactical Operations in the state, arrested one Fatima Lawali, F, a native of K/Namoda LGA of Zamfara State,” the police commissioner said.

“Fatima specialised in supplying arms and ammunition to Bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, and Niger states.

“The suspect was arrested at Gada Biyu area, under Bungudu LGA with nine hundred and ninety-one (991) rounds of AK-47 live ammunition conveying from Dabagi Village in Sokoto State to be delivered to a notorious bandits’ kingpin called Ado Alero who has been terrorising Zamfara and neighbouring states.”

Speaking further, the police boss noted that the Police Tactical Operatives carried out tactical operations at different bandit enclaves in the state following interrogations of the woman and other suspects arrested.

The operations led to a serious gun battle with the bandits where unspecified numbers of bandits were fatally injured while others escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

