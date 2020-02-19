Shubham Chaudhuri

World Bank Approves $2.2 Billion for Projects in Nigeria

The World Bank approved six projects worth about $2.2 billion to support Nigerian human capital and economic development in 2020, Bloomberg reports.

“World Bank is ramping up its support to Nigeria in its efforts to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty,” the lender’s country director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, said in the statement.

Financiers for the projects include the Nigerian government, the International Development Association, the French Development Agency and the European Investment Bank.

_____

