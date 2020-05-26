Wuhan Conducted Over 6.5m COVID-19 Tests in 10 Days

The Chinese city of Wuhan, where coronvairus broke out in December, reportedly conducted 6.5 million COVID-19 tests in 10 days.

According to the state media, Wuhan embarked on a citywide nucleic acid testing drive which came after six new cases emerged in a residential community earlier in the month.

The nucleic acid tests are said to function by detecting the virus genetic code, which then detects the infection, particularly in its early stages.

Health officials reportedly went into construction sites, markets and local communities to obtain swab test samples from more than nine million residents from May 15 to 24.

During the period, booths were set-up across the city’s neighborhood with residents lining up for their samples to be taken.

On Friday alone, Wuhan conducted 1.47 million tests, according to the state-owned media.

This figure is much higher when compared to the highest daily tests conducted in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University which draws on data from the Covid-19 Tracking Project.

The mass testing identified 198 asymptomatic cases — people who carry the virus but do not show symptoms.

The massive testing of Wuhan residents is reportedly geared towards boosting public confidence on reopening the economy.

According to Worldometer, China has confirmed 83,000 cases of COVID-19 with over 78,000 recoveries and 4,000 deaths.

