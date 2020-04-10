Yahaya Bello Distance Himself From Presidential Campaign 2023

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has distanced himself from persons linking him to a 2023 presidential bid.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mohammed Onogwu, on Thursday, said Bello had no prior knowledge of posters and fliers or any other campaign materials linking him to the bid.

The statement read, “We want to state categorically that Governor Bello has no prior knowledge of neither the group nor the individuals behind the posters and flyers.

“His Excellency, as a responsible governor who is very sensitive to the plight and well-being of the citizens, cannot and will not support that kind of premature intention, especially at this crucial moment when the nation and the world is facing challenges of containing the spread of COVID-19.”

The statement added that the governor remained focused on his assignment of delivering good governance and dividends of democracy to the people of Kogi State.

The governor urged the people not to allow anybody or group to mislead them into using his name to achieve their political goals.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.