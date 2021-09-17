Yahaya Bello One of the Best Performing Governor in Nigeria- Group

The Convener Got Your Back Nigeria ,Prof Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr ,has called on Nigerians to rise above sentiment and fake news as it regards to kogi state governor.

Prof Chris, in a press statement, said that Bello is transforming the state with the people solidly behind him.

The statement reads:

“Is the young man that superintend the State of Kogi from the Lugard House in Lokoja one of the best performing Governors in Nigeria, today? The answer is YES in caps. Is his watch over Kogi uneventful and mediocre? The answer is a NO in caps. So you wonder why he courts the flak of political opponents like ants and honey. Don’t bother too much, they criticize him, they oppose him, and they lie against him and the State of Kogi because he doesn’t belong to the cult of egocentric and self serving political operators. He has done, and is yet doing great things in Kogi”.

“Have you wondered why lately there is an uncanny desperation to de-robe Kogi State of her deserving feat as the safest State in the North and the second safest State in the whole of Nigeria? It is about the politics of 2023. It is about the wickedness of selfish politicians and the ungodly quest for power by all means devious, foul, impish and impious. But do not despair just yet because the Security agencies in Kogi are compiling the names of the agent provocateurs and their sponsors, and shall as always bring them to book. Yahaya Bello has kept that promise several times over, and regarding the contrived jailbreak a few days ago, tell the rumour mill that almost all the fleeing convicts are back in custody. And tell them that we are watching”.

“If they are not contriving violence, they are sponsoring falsehood in the media. If they are not procuring and sponsoring violence, they are lying and paying the media to build mountains out of mole hills. And if they are not lying about salaries that have since been cleared, they are sponsoring mendacity in the media about corruption and monies allegedly fixed in Banks, tales most unfounded and demonic. How more confused and wicked can they be? But their lies, won’t stick”.

“Against Kogi State and Yahaya Bello is a growing hoard of soulless lie mongering, rumour churning, falsehood growing, deceit cultivating, blackmail dishing and tale feasting political hirelings, their brief is satanic and wicked. But then again their lies won’t stick because we are ready, willing and able to puncture their devious script with the bludgeoning fervency of TRUTH”.

“The truth is that Kogi State under the watch of the 46years old Technocrat in Lugard House fondly called GYB, Governor Yahaya Bello is the safest State in the North, and the second safest State in Nigeria, and adjudged so by all available Security Index locally and internationally”.

“The truth is that Kogi State is the most gender sensitive State in Nigeria, with the longest serving female Secretary to State Government in Nigeria, with mind blowing minimums like females as Local Government Council Deputies in all the Local Governments where men serve as Chairmen, with females as Speakers of all the Local Government Council Legislatures, with the only Female ADC to a Governor in Nigeria, and the highest number of women in any State Government (cabinet) in Nigeria. Kogi State surely stands out as a manifest example of what governance and leadership must be”.

“The truth is that Kogi State tops the chart in the servicing and cutting down of local debts. The Accountant and Auditor cum Governor of Kogi State Yahaya Bello has clearly excelled in the management of the States resources such that beyond the effective running of the State, he has been able to service and also reduce the local debts of the State. So tell the liars and the peddlers of falsehood against GYB that their lies won’t stick, and that the truth shall always prevail over falsehood”.

“The truth is that Kogi is not owing her workers, and Kogi State is not owing Medical Doctors and Health worker at all. We shall therefore consistently debunk the perfidy and the chicanery of political jobbers and their pay masters, yes their lies won’t stick, as Kogi will consistently remain a question mark on their conscience, nay on our collective conscience”.

“The truth is that Lokoja the capital of Kogi State is presently one of the fastest growing cities in Africa. Do your research and avoid the blinding deceit of blackmailers and haters who wonder at the capacity and the competency cum magic of the magician called Governor Yahaya Bello GYB”.

“The truth is that in Kogi State under GYB’s watch is one of the most functional Rice mills in Nigeria. In Kogi State is the biggest health facility in West Africa over 60% done. In Kogi State today is one of the most effective Skill Acquisition programs in Nigeria, and that Kogi State is one of the best agriculture friendly State in today’s Nigeria. So when you hear the lies of the conscienceless political operators out there, confront them with the unequivocal truths that we put before you”.

“We shall continue to point out the lies that they trade against GYB whilst putting the records straight. And we shall not relent in meeting their falsehood with the unwavering and redemptive force of TRUTH”.

“We shall continue to drum up and consistently raise the phenomenal Youth called GYB as the bastion of the new deal for Nigeria come 2023. And we shall relentlessly call our nation to the politics of ideas and policy rather than falsehood and mudslinging. God Bless Nigeria”. He Said

