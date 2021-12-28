‘Yahoo Boy’ Wanted in Benin City For Alleged Murder of Girlfriend For Money Ritual

A suspected ‘Yahoo boy’ identified as Osas is on the run after allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Elohor Oniorosa for money ritual purposes in Benin City, Edo State. (‘Yahoo boy’ is a Nigerian sobriquet for a young internet fraudster).

The Nigerian Tribune reports that the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kontongs Bello confirmed the incident which occured on the eve of Christmas. Bello disclosed that the father of the deceased, William Oniorosa, reported the case to the police, adding that investigation was on to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“The suspect’s name is Osas and his surname is unknown. He is the boyfriend of Elohor Oniorosa, daughter of one William Oniorosa, who also reported the incident to the police.

“Investigation is on while the suspect is on the run. The incident happened on 24/12/2021,” the PPRO added.

It was further gathered that the suspected ‘Yahoo boy,’ returned from Ghana a week before allegedly carrying out the heinous crime in Egor area of Benin metropolis.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.