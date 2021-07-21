Yoruba Nation Agitators Storm Supreme Court in Cotonou, Demand Igboho’s Release

Some Yoruba nation activists in Cotonou, Benin Republic, staged a peaceful protest outside the Supreme Court, where it is expected that Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) will be extradited.

On Wednesday, Olayomi Koiki, an adviser to Igboho’s media, tweeted a video of the demonstration.

The demonstrators can be seen chanting sympathy songs and demanding the Igboho’s quick release in the video.

They also requested that the Yoruba people form their own country. The demonstrators expressed trust in the Benin Republic’s legal system, claiming that Igboho would be released.

The demonstrators refuted allegations that Igboho had been released, insisting that he was still detained.

Protests of this nature are currently taking place in Ibadan, Oyo State, and the United Kingdom.

Igboho was apprehended by security officers in the Benin Republic on Monday evening, according to SaharaReporters.

Igboho was apprehended late Monday night after fleeing Nigeria to avoid being apprehended by the country’s secret police.

According to a person familiar with his departure from Nigeria, he had finalized arrangements to flee Nigeria via Cotonou and was on his way to Germany.

