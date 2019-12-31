Your Appointments More Divisive Than Boko Haram, Group Tells Dictator Buhari

The Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF) yesterday said the alleged lopsided appointments by Nigeria’s civilian Dictator Muhammadu Buhari were more threatening to the unity of the country than the activities of the Boko Haram Islamic sect in parts of the federation, The Guardian reports.

Reacting to the execution of 11 Christians on Christmas Day by ISWAP insurgents in Borno State through a statement by its national president, Prof. Charles Adisa, and national secretary, Onyenachi Nwaegeruo, the body accused Buhari of “using instrument of religion and ethnicity to gain unfair advantage in his quest for political power.”

It claimed the current government had exhibited the “worst ethnic and religious bigotry in running the affairs of the country than any other administration in five years.”

Admitting that Boko Haram and its murderous activities were a threat, the NCGF pointed out that it did not constitute as much threat to national unity as the “hypocrisy of the political class, especially those who use religion to achieve their political goals.”

The body alleged: “President Buhari’s sectarian disposition in his appointments, his antagonism of some sections of the country and the replacement of southerners with northerners of Islamic disposition each time there is vacancy in government position speak more divisiveness than Boko Haram activities.

“The Nigeria Christian Graduate Fellowship is neither justifying the activities of Boko Haram nor trivialising the issue of the execution of our Christian brethren, but we are worried more by the hypocrisy of the president whose actions and inactions, such as pardoning, recruiting and absorbing “confessed” Boko Haram members into the military have emboldened the insurgents all the more. How so much better it would be if Mr. President would live and lead by example rather than pontificate on national unity.”

The fellowship continued: “We also disagree with President Buhari’s assertion that “these agents of darkness are enemies of our common humanity and don’t spare any victim, whether Muslim or Christian.

“How would Mr. President explain the release of Muslim students of Dapchi by Boko Haram while Christian Leah Sharibu is still being held? Or how would he explain the release of two hostages who are Muslims while the 11 Christian hostages were executed? If Boko Haram members do not discriminate, could President Buhari release to the world the number of Muslim victims in the last 10 years of the insurgency, as against that of Christian victims, so as to show the balance in terms of the numbers?”

However, the Humanity Christian Church has also flayed the killing of 11 faithful by the ISWAP terrorists in the northeastern state.

Its founder, The Sister Laureate, regretted that no fewer than 3,700 Christians had been killed for their faith – almost double the number a year ago (an estimated 2,000) – in the north and Middle Belt region.