You’re a Saboteur, Enemy of PDP – Wike Fires Secondus

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has described the suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, as a saboteur and enemy of the opposition party.

In his reaction to the Appeal Court ruling on Secondus’ move to halt the convention of the PDP, Wike said no individual can derail the party’s mission to rescue Nigeria.

The Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kevin Ebiri, quoted Wike as saying that Secondus’ attempt to scuttle the PDP national convention makes him an enemy of the party.

Wike said Secondus attempted to stand in the way of the PDP that is resolved to end the “poor leadership” of the All Progressives Congress(APC) led federal government.

“What Secondus is doing is to sabotage the efforts of Nigerians, the efforts of PDP from rescuing this country from the hand of the party that has failed the country. And it is not fair,” the statement said.

“This is a party that has given you everything and there’s nothing wrong in making sacrifice. Even if, assuming though not conceding, that anything was wrong, we expected that having achieved what you have achieved in your life from this party, there is nothing wrong in making sacrifice.

“If you make sacrifice for the party, you’re making sacrifice for Nigerians. If PDP is not there, which other party is ready to rescue Nigeria?” Wike was quoted to have said.

He stressed that the Court of Appeal did not only dismiss the application of Secondus, but also ordered that the PDP National convention be conducted unrestrained.

“Our constitution provides that if a national chairman is removed, the deputy national chairman from that zone will immediately be the chairman or acting chairman as the case may be.”

“And so, when Secondus was removed, he handed over to the acting national chairman now. So, the act has already been done, completed. So, what will the court say when someone is already acting and supervising that office.”

According to the statement, PDP convention on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st October 2021 will be one of the best that has ever been conducted.

He asserted that Nigerians are expecting PDP to come out of the convention more united.

“Nigeria is in problem and we cannot do it alone. We require everybody to work with us, collectively and see how this country can be rescued.

“Nigerians are not happy with the ruling party, the way Nigerians are being treated. Like I’ve told everybody that there is nothing better than making sacrifice for the interest of the country.

“PDP is the only platform, and which it is today as the only opposition party that will rescue Nigeria,” he said.

