‘You’re Doing Your Best’, Lawan Tells Security Chiefs

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has commended security chiefs for doing their best to tackle insecurity in the country.

He made this comment shortly before the meeting between the Senate and the security chiefs on Thursday.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors, had all the military chiefs in attendance.

Also present were the Director Generals of the State Security Service, National Intelligence Agency, and the Defence Intelligence Agency as well as the Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The meeting is sequel to an invitation by the Senate last week – over the security. situation in the country.

In his welcome remarks, Mr Lawan commended the security chiefs and assured that the National Assembly will “remain a partner in progress.”

“I want to commend our armed forces and other security agencies for fighting the myriad of security challenges across the country. In the process, some have given up their lives.

“We appreciate what you are doing because we know that you are doing your best with what you have at hand. I want to assure you and everyone that the challenges we face are taken seriously and extremely by the parliament.

“Hardly a day passes without this Senate discussing one security incident or the other. And it has been so for many years, not only this session,” he said.

While he hoped that the meeting will be fruitful, the lawmaker charged the Armed Forces and other security agencies to perform better because they have not achieved the optimum – a setback he attributed to inadequate resources.

“We pray that at the end of this interaction, we will see better ways and means of providing the necessary resources to enable our Armed Forces to provide the national security that we need to protect the lives and property of citizens and to stabilise our environment for the economy to receive better investments for this country.”

The lawmakers invited the security chiefs to brief them on the security situation across the country.

They had also resolved that the Senate leadership should meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, to seek ways of addressing the security challenges bedevilling the country.

Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, appealed for understanding from his colleagues should the security chiefs request for a supplementary budget.

He is expected to disclose their resolution afterwards.

