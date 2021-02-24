‘You’re Mentally Ill’ – Abia Hits Smart Adeyemi For Attacking Ikpeazu

Lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial Zone, Senator Smart Adeyemi, on Tuesday, got knocks from Abia State Government for describing Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as a drunkard.

Governor Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, described Adeyemi as someone suffering from “protracted case of mental illness”.

Ememanka accused Adeyemi of digressing during a debate on a motion on how to protect schools across the country.

He said the initial response of Abia Government was to ignore the story because it found it difficult to believe that a Senator will reduce both himself and the institution of the Senate to such “gutter level”.

However, Ememanka said the government decided to respond after confirming that indeed, the Senator made such comment.

“Our view is that the Senator is either suffering from a protracted case of mental illness or is battling with occasional fits of schizophrenia which manifests in making careless, dishonourable, unrelated and incoherent statements.

“This conclusion becomes irresistible judging from the total disconnect between the matter being discussed by the Senate and the comments made by the Senator as they affect the Governor.

“If Senator Adeyemi was of sound mind, he should have known that when it comes to education, Abia is miles ahead of his home State of Kogi. Indeed, not just in education but in every single area of development.

“If Senator Adeyemi had his faculties intact, he should have known that under the watch of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State has maintained first position in WAEC Examinations in the entire country for five years now. Kogi has not come close to the first 20. Never!

“Ever since Dr. Ikpeazu became Governor in Abia State, there hasn’t been one single case of attack on any school anywhere in Abia State.

“Senator Smart Adeyemi is clearly non compos mentis. If not, he would have known that while his State is still awarding contracts for the renovation of schools, Abia had long completed more than 500 classroom projects scattered across schools in Abia State, and still counting.”

Ememanka added that it is obvious that Senator Adeyemi is battling with acute dementia and has lost every of his instincts as a journalist.

He stressed that if not so, he would have known that just last week, the National Bureau of Statistics adjudged Abia State as number three on the list of States that attracted foreign direct investments, with only Lagos and Abuja ahead of Abia State in the entire country.

“Kogi State featured prominently on the list of states that attracted zero investments. It is only a state that is peaceful and secure that has the capacity to attract such cross border investments.

“Some weeks ago, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) branded Kogi State unsafe for their consistent lip service to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Senator Adeyemi was never heard to have either responded to that statement by the NCDC or raise it on the floor of the Senate. Yet, he has the effrontery, or rather, the buffoonery, to abuse a Governor whose state has maintained one of the lowest COVID-19 fatality rates in the country through proactive measures to protect our people.

“Between a Governor who has consistently denied the existence of COVID-19 and the one who has put in place measures to protect his people, one wonders who is the drunkard?

“Let us even interrogate the statements of Senator Adeyemi further. According to him, his comments against Governor Okezie Ikpeazu were in response to some comments allegedly made by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe against the Governor of Kogi State in a social media post.

“This response, without more, confirms that Senator Adeyemi is mentally unstable. If Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe made negative comments against the Governor of Kogi State, the proper approach was to respond to the Senator directly.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu cannot, by any stretch of the imagination, be vicariously liable for the comments allegedly made by Senator Abaribe. Interestingly, Senator Abaribe clearly denied ever making such comments against the Kogi State Governor.”

Ememanka went further to say that Governor Ikpeazu does not take alcoholic drinks and he is shocked at the outburt of Senator Adeyemi whom he has never met nor had any dealings whatsoever with officially nor privately.”

