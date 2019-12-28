You’re the Divider, Nigerians Tell Buhari Over ‘Terrorists Dividing Nigerians’ Statement

Nigeria’s civilian dictator Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to Nigerians not to let terrorists divide the country along religious lines, following the execution of some Christians and Muslims by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Buhari said in a statement that was released on his official Twitter handle: “I am profoundly saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities

“We should, under no circumstance, let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims because these barbaric killers don’t represent Islam and millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world.

“As a President, the collective security of all Nigerians is my major preoccupation and the death of an innocent Christian or Muslim distresses me.’’

“These agents of darkness are enemies of our common humanity and they don’t spare any victim, whether they are Muslims or Christians, and therefore, we shouldn’t let them divide us and turn us against one another.

“The goal of these psychopaths is to cause confusion and spread distrust between Muslims and Christians, despite the fact that they aren’t representing the interest of Muslims or Islam.

“While I condemn this evil, I wish to reassure Nigerians that this administration will not lower its guards in the war against terrorism, and we will continue to intensify our efforts towards strengthening international cooperation and collaboration to break the backbone of these evildoers,’’ he said.

Nigerians on Twitter have been responding to Buhari’s statement, stating that no one has divided Nigerians like he has done through his words and actions.

It is not Boko Haram that is dividing Nigeria. It is Buhari & his lopsided, bigoted & ethnocentric administration that is dividing Nigeria. The country will be reunited when justice, equity & righteousness begin to reign supreme. — N. Bacheta Oriji (@n_oriji) December 27, 2019

Buhari that has been dividing us through his sectional appointments as well as his body language is now urging Nigerians not to allow Boko Haram divide them!Where is the morality? — Udoh (@Udocas2017) December 27, 2019

1. “Profoundly saddened..” by their death, but without a single line commiserating with their families. 2. A grievous crime that requires the President speaking directly, & not just via Tweets by his aides. 3. ISWAP is feeding into rising divisiveness made worse by the regime. — Sir.Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) December 28, 2019

First, this ain’t General Buhari in the true sense.

Second, man has never been sadden by deaths arising from Boko Haram talk more of being shocked.

Third, General Buhari as a Muslim leader has in the past & now Given Islam a Bad name going by his TYRANNICAL & divisionary tact’s. — AYANLOLA ABDULJELIL (@owolabitaiwo) December 28, 2019

Buhari has grown a spine all of a sudden in the last one week. I’ve never seen a strong condemnation since he assumed office less than five years ago. What’s going on? 😳 — O A (@Blackflame1881) December 27, 2019

America. Even the news was first reported by @FoxNews — Chima Nwogwugwu (@chimaraoke) December 28, 2019

This regime is as bad as The GoodLuck Ebele administration.

If you don’t know sir, know it now. Boko Haram is now some people’s business. And for stopping the media from giving full coverage of what happens in the north where there is all manner of security issues, that is evil — EL-Bishop (@WisdomOLazarus) December 28, 2019

Mr president you divided us more than even boko haram that has be killing Christians. — Joebrown Odeh (@Joebrow44001162) December 28, 2019

Dear @MBuhari We have been calling your attention to the atrocities being perpetuated by the Fulani heardsmen in the southwest but you never responded. Farms are being destroyed, people get killed in the process. Don’t wait till you get “shocked and saddened” before you respond. — Àgbẹ̀ Seun (@Forteoas) December 28, 2019

You grant them pardon at the end and term them as repentant, that is worse and an insult to our collective humanity. — Fire (@emybryan) December 28, 2019

But under ur watch over 350 Shi’ites were killed and there leader still in detention. Are they not Nigerians? U started all this division ur self sir. — Abubakar Yahaya (@AbubakarSP) December 28, 2019

They are not muslims that is well established. My village chul was attacked two weeks ago, we are all muslims, so how can they claim to be jihadists, modern jihad is the power of knowledge not sword or gun. They are anti islam, they are evil society men Allah will expose them all — Mohammed iliyasu (@member2019) December 28, 2019

But the same you released Boko Haram prisoners because u feel they have “Repented”…Sad how u taking the Nation down the abyss of despair….You are a bad omen to this Nation n you are an extremist,n a heartless nepotic human…. — Joey (@FutureBestDaddy) December 27, 2019

