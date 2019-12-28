buhari-4

You’re the Divider, Nigerians Tell Buhari Over ‘Terrorists Dividing Nigerians’ Statement

Nigeria’s civilian dictator Muhammadu Buhari on Friday appealed to Nigerians not to let terrorists divide the country along religious lines, following the execution of some Christians and Muslims by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Buhari said in a statement that was released on his official Twitter handle: “I am profoundly saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities

“We should, under no circumstance, let the terrorists divide us by turning Christians against Muslims because these barbaric killers don’t represent Islam and millions of other law-abiding Muslims around the world.

“As a President, the collective security of all Nigerians is my major preoccupation and the death of an innocent Christian or Muslim distresses me.’’

“These agents of darkness are enemies of our common humanity and they don’t spare any victim, whether they are Muslims or Christians, and therefore, we shouldn’t let them divide us and turn us against one another.

“The goal of these psychopaths is to cause confusion and spread distrust between Muslims and Christians, despite the fact that they aren’t representing the interest of Muslims or Islam.

“While I condemn this evil, I wish to reassure Nigerians that this administration will not lower its guards in the war against terrorism, and we will continue to intensify our efforts towards strengthening international cooperation and collaboration to break the backbone of these evildoers,’’ he said.

Nigerians on Twitter have been responding to Buhari’s statement, stating that no one has divided Nigerians like he has done through his words and actions.

Read some tweets below:

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Boko HaramChristiansIslamISWAPMuhammadu BuhariMuslimsNigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Boko Haram/ISWAP: Centre Decries Tacit International Support For, Berates UN For Doing Little Too Late to Address Terrorism in Africa

Boko Haram/ISWAP: Centre Decries Tacit International Support For, Berates UN For Doing Little Too Late to Address Terrorism in Africa

News
  • 28 Dec
  • 0
Gunmen That Attacked My Home Must Be Arrested, Prosecuted, Jonathan Insists

Gunmen That Attacked My Home Must Be Arrested, Prosecuted, Jonathan Insists

News
  • 28 Dec
  • 0
Muslims in Nigeria Are Good People – Sultan of Sokoto

Muslims in Nigeria Are Good People – Sultan of Sokoto

News
  • 28 Dec
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top