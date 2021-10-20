FB_IMG_1634727241964_1

Youths Defy Heavy Security Presence, Blare Horns, Wave Flags At Lekki Tollgate

Nigerian youths and celebrities on Wednesday defied the heavy presence of security personnel to hold a memorial car procession at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

The procession is organised to mark the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests and honour victims of police brutality.

Although some arrests have been made by the police at the scene, the youths were not deterred as they held hands and marched with their fists raised up.

Others remained in their vehicles waving Nigerian flags, blaring car horns, and chanting songs of solidarity

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
#EndSARSLekki Tollgate

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

BREAKING: Terrorists Who Tried to Oust Me are in Nigeria, Says Turkish President

BREAKING: Terrorists Who Tried to Oust Me are in Nigeria, Says Turkish President

News
  • 20 Oct
  • 0
#EndSARS: Timi Frank Accuses Buhari of Insensitivity to Plight of Victims

#EndSARS: Timi Frank Accuses Buhari of Insensitivity to Plight of Victims

News
  • 20 Oct
  • 0
Big Battery, Big Screen, Beautiful Design, itel S17 Has It All

Big Battery, Big Screen, Beautiful Design, itel S17 Has It All

Business
  • 20 Oct
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top