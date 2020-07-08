Zamfara Governor Vows to Wipe Out Bandits, Donates 200 Patrol Vans

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Tuesday vowed to wipe out bandits terrorising communities in parts of the state.

He also donated 200 patrol vehicles to security agencies to enhance their operations, as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against kidnapping and banditry.

The beneficiary agencies include the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Others are the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

At the distribution of the vehicles in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, Governor Matawalle warned unrepentant bandits who refused to accept the peace accord of his administration to prepare for the worst.

He stated that none of them would be spared in the renewed effort to rid the state of all forms of criminality.

The governor revealed that his administration has also instituted a monthly imprest for the security agencies, as well as providing them with decent office and residential accommodations and other operational equipment.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his cooperation towards efforts at ending banditry in the state.

Governor Matawalle added that the President has listened to him all the time and has positively responded to all his requests, including the approval of two police squadrons to the state and deployment of 780 police personnel to tackle the bandits in flashpoint areas of Zamfara.

According to him, no responsible government will fold its arms and allow its citizens to wallow in uncertainty and get exposed to incessant serious attacks which often lead to loss of lives and property.

The governor, however, urged all residents of the state to support the government in ending banditry by availing security operatives with timely and genuine intelligence information.

