Zamfara Insecurity: Troops Deployed To Maru LGA

In an effort to stem the tide of banditry in Zamfara, the state government in collaboration with the Police Force and Army has deployed a joint operational squad compromising men of the Police, Army and Civil Defence to Bindin District of Maru Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement, spokesman for the Zamfara state police command, Mohammed Shehu , said the deployment of the operational team is aimed at complementing the existing security emplacement in the area.

He explained that the eighty man joint security team has been mandated by the state commissioner of police, Usman Nagogo to discharge their duties with all sense of professionalism and commitment.

The statement qoutes the police commissioner as admonishing the troops to set aside issue of inter agency rivalry, and work as a team in order to achieve the desired result.

He called on the operatives to be more conscious of their personal safety and security, work as one family and avoid issue of rivalry.

 

 

 

