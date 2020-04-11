Zamfara State Extends Stay at Home Order for Two Weeks

The Executive Governor of Zamfara state, His Excellency, Hon, (Dr.) Bello Mohammed, MON (Matawallen Maradun) has directed for the extension of border closure and stay- at – home order by additional two (2) weeks from 11th to 24th April, 2020.

The extension follows the current increase in the spread of the corona virus pandemic in the world and Nigeria, which has even affected some of our neighbouring States such as Kaduna and Katsina States. We should recall that when His Excellency ordered the closure on the 28th of March, 2020, only 98 cases were confirmed in Nigeria and 571,659 cases were confirmed globally. But as at yesterday, 9th April, 2020, 288 cases were confirmed in Nigeria while 1,436,198 cases were confirmed globally with 85,522 deaths. This shows that the confirmed cases have almost multiplied three times within the past two weeks. This indeed, made the extension necessary.

His Excellency is aware of the difficult situation the people are enduring. However, he would not relent in his effort of providing succor to the entire people of the state in this trying period. Alhamdulillah, although no single case is so far recorded in the state, His Excellency has put on proactive measures to prevent, mitigate and control the pandemic in the state. These measures include constitution of Prevention and Control, Security and Border Closure and Impact and Relief Committees. These Committees have achieved so much in providing various services that include provision of hand sanitizers, face masks, fumigation, sensitization campaigns and programmes, establishment of isolation centres, recruitment of adequate personnel, fund raising, provision of relief packages, provision of vehicles for essential services as well as monitoring and evaluation of compliance with Covid- 19 regulations issued by the State Government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Government appreciates the effort of the Committees in performing their assignments and hereby urged them to double their efforts. His Excellency also appreciates the support and cooperation of the general public, our security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders, health workers, journalists, social media forums and the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) who have tirelessly contributed towards ensuring the success of the State Government’s effort in ensuring voluntary compliance with Government instructions.

His Excellency will continue to collaborate with neighbouring States Governors and Federal Government in order to combat this dangerous pandemic. He appeals to all citizens living in the State to count on his commitment, particularly in this current situation, to provide all necessary assistance. He enjoins the general public to continue with their prayers and support for the purpose of achieving our common goal of ensuring security and putting the Covid- 19 pandemic under serious check and control in Zamfara State in particular and Nigeria in general.

