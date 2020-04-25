Zamfara State Records First Index Case of COVID-19

Share Pin 0 Shares

Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) regrettably announced the confirmation of two covid-19 infected persons in the State.

In a late night announcement via a short video clip, Governor Bello Mohammed announced the results of two persons found to be positive from a test conducted by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) which was made available to him late night on Friday, 24/4/2020.

Governor Matawalle said that the result justifies the measures taken by his administration to protect the citizens from the spread of the disease despite the fact that at that time, no index was recorded in the state.

“Hence, later in the day, I will announce additional measures to be taken in order to further protect our citizens from the spread of this deadly virus in our dear state”, Governor Matawalle announced.

He urged the citizens in the state to be more responsive to all the international good practices of observing social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers and keeping away from crowds as much as possible.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.