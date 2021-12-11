Zaria Massacre: 193 Children, 23 Pregnant Women, Others Wiped Out by Nigerian Army – Shi’ites

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has demanded justice for hundreds of its members killed by the Nigerian Army in December 2015 following a clash with soldiers in the convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd.), in Zaria, Kaduna State.

In an advertorial on Friday titled ‘Call for justice for the victims of Zaria massacre’ the sect stated that the victims of the massacre included ‘1,000 persons of all genders and ages’ given a secret mass burial at night by the army allegedly assisted by the Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna State Government.

The advertorial, signed by Prof. I.M. Mshelgaru for the Academic Forum of IMN, also stated that 193 children and 23 pregnant women were killed, while ‘23 families were completely wiped out of existence’ by the Nigerian military.

The sect decried the alleged justification of the event of that day by President Buhari, whom, it said, described the ‘pogrom’ as ‘small boys beating the chest of a general’, during a media parley.

The movement said unlike the October 20, 2020 Lekki toll gate massacre of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers, which the Federal Government had done everything to deny, there was undeniable or concrete evidence for the Zaria massacre.

It lamented that despite the findings by a Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by the Kaduna State Government that 347 Shi’ites were slain by the military and secretly given a mass burial, the perpetrators of the crime had yet to be fished out and punished.

The sect said it deemed it fit to restate its demand for justice even six years after the ‘pogrom’ and publish the advertorial to coincide with the United Nations Human Rights Day.

The sect said, “In our records, more than 1,000 persons, who went to Zaria on that fateful day, numerous of whom were also seen at the various scenes of the massacre, never returned to their respective houses.

“Consequently, and sadly, so many families lost at least three of their members while some families were completely wiped out.

“Corroboratively, we would like to mention yet again a few of those victims/families that were killed and whose identities were at least known within the communities they lived, viz:

“Three of Sheikh Zakzaky’s sons – Hammad Ibraheem, Ali Ibraheem and Humaid Ibraheem – were brutally killed right before their parents!

“Dr Mustapha Sa’id, the personal physician of Sheikh Zakzaky, was killed alongside his three energetic sons – Muhammad Mustapha, Ali Mustapha and Ruhullah Mustapha.

“Three sons of Kaduna-based engineer, Yahaya Gilima, were martyred during the massacre.

“Bukhari Jega was a PhD student of political science and a part-time lecturer at the University of Abuja. Bukhari, his wife, A’isha, their 16-month-old daughter, Batool, and two of his wife’s sisters were gunned down during the massacre.

“Four children of Dr Isah Gwantu, an academic in the Mass Communication Department, ABU, and Publisher of Education Monitor Newspaper, were also killed. They (the children) are Muhammad Waziri, Fatima Waziri, Hassan Waziri and Hussaini Waziri.

“Malam Abudllahi Abass Zaria was not only killed but his six children – Abdurrazaq, Abbas, Muhammad, Ahmad, Ibrahim and Jawad – were all killed by the Nigerian Army.

“The aforementioned is just a tip of the iceberg, excluding a teeming number of those injured at varying degrees, either from gunshot or burns.”

The sect called for ‘the prosecution of all those who played one role or the other in the massacre and its aftermath’.

It also demanded ‘the immediate and unconditional release of those (its members) in various detention facilities’, as well as the release of the ‘passports of both Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenat, to enable them to proceed for medical treatment in any country of their choice where the requisite expertise and appropriate facilities exist’.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.