Zulum Donated N400m to NYSC in Borno, Says DG

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has released over N400 million for the welfare of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state in the last two years, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has disclosed.

Speaking yesterday in Maiduguri during the graduation ceremony of about 269 soil doctors and extension workers, Ibrahim showered encomium on the governor.

He said he could not but appreciate the governor for his support to Corps members serving in Borno State, who he gave over N400 million as welfare in the last two years.

Also, the Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, who stood in for President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion, equally praised Zulum for the gesture.

He said the governor has an excellent working relationship with all federal government agencies, adding that he has reasons to relate with.

Lawal said though the governor has faced enormous challenges in administering the state which has been battered by insurgency, he still stands tall among his peers in providing good governance to the common man.

The Executive Secretary of the National Land Development Agency (NALDA), Mr. Paul Ikonne, in his remark at the occasion, described the governor as one of the proactive governors we have in the country.

He said it was commendable the provision of an enabling environment by the governor for the Young Farmers Scheme to be implemented in the state.

Two hundred and sixty-nine soil doctors and extension workers have graduated from 27 local government areas of Borno State. They were trained on soil analysis and extension services under the National Young Farmers Scheme, championed by the NALDA in collaboration with the state Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries Development.

In his speech, the state Governor, Zulum, emphasised the need for more extension workers in order to revitalise the agriculture sector in Nigeria.

He commended his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima, for the huge agricultural equipment he procured during his tenure as the governor of the state.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Animal Resources and Fisheries Development, Juliana Bitrus, disclosed that the governor has approved the release of all counterpart funds as well as stipends to the 269 graduate beneficiaries.

