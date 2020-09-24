Zulum Fulfills N20m Pledge, Presents Cheque to Bako’s Widow

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum Wednesday fulfilled his pledged to Late Col. Bako’s family as he presented the promised N20 million cheque to the widow of the late officer.

The governor also presented N2million each to the families of three other soldiers that died along with Col. Bako.

Zulum who was at the Mamalari Baracks Wednesday morning was received by the Acting GOC, 7 Division Brig Gen AK Ibrahim.

The Governor consoled the wife and family members of Col Bako, and prayed for the repose of the late senior officer and three other soldiers. He described him as a great patriot and formidable commander.

The Acting GoC on behalf of the Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE and the Chief of Army Staff, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army thanked the governor for his immense contribution and support.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to once again assure Nigerians of its continuous determination and commitment to ending terrorism and other insecurities in Nigeria,” he said.

Gov. Zulum Wednesday at the burial of late Col. Bako promised to build a befitting house for the family in any part of the country that they choose and a cash donation of N20 million for the welfare of the family.

Late Col. Bako was ambushed on Sunday evening while on patrol along the Damboa-Sabongeri road when he was ambushed by the Boko Haram insurgents.

He suffered gunshot wounds from the attack and later died at the military hospital in Maiduguri on Monday.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.