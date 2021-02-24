Zulum Visits Victims Following Boko Haram Attack On Borno Communities

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum visited two hospitals after Boko Haram fighters fired shots from Rocket Propelled Grenades (RPGs), which hit Gwange and Adam Kolo communities in the state.

The governor also confirmed that 10 residents were killed and 47 left injured in the attack.

According to a post by the governor on his official Twitter page, the shots by the insurgents, on Tuesday night, came from Kaleri, outskirts of Maiduguri, but grenades traveled to hit Gwange and Adam kolo communities, both densely populated areas in the inner city.

Governor Zulum confirmed the attacks during his visits to the State Specialist Hospital, and the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, both in Maiduguri.

He said some of the victims had sustained various degrees of injuries and were being treated, for which he directed that the state ministry of health shoulders the bills.

“Indeed it is a very sad moment for the people and government of Borno state, about 60 persons were affected, among them, 10 have died. It was as a result of long-distance shots fired by the insurgents. I believe this is a new trend we have to raise up and stop. We experienced a similar incident exactly one year ago.

“The solution is to deploy an appropriate form of technology, which will have to work on. I share the pains of all those affected but we are not just visiting hospitals, we do so much behind the scene in our combined responses to the Boko Haram insurgency and we will keep making these and more efforts” Zulum said.

Speaking on military’s regain of Marte, another Borno community that came under Boko Haram’s attack a few days ago, Governor Zulum said he is optimistic that the Nigerian military will work had to retain, continue its peace-building and stability efforts in ways that should ensure the insurgents do not take Marte again, or any part of the state.

