10 Boko Haram Fighters, 5 Children Surrender To Nigerian Army

No fewer than ten suspected Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to men of the Nigerian army.

The terrorists who came out from their enclaves around Jango village and Mandara Mountain in Gwoza surrendered alongside five children.

A military source revealed that the terrorists surrendered to troops of the army’s 151 battalion in Banki, Bama LGA on Sunday, April 4.

The insurgents who surrendered were part of those loyal to Bakura Salaba, a factional leader of Boko Haram who was recently killed.

The surrendered terrorists dropped their arms following sustained aerial bombardment and aggressive intensive clearance operation by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

A military source said: “Two AK 47 riffles, one G3 riffle 1 X FN riffle, 1 X PKT gun, 120 Rounds of 7.62MM Nato, 31 RDS X 7.62MM special, 3 AK 47 extra magazines, 3 X G3 extra magazines, 1, 36 HG, 2, knives and the sum of N600,000 was handed over to the troops by the insurgents”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.