Abducted Jonathan’s Cousin Regains Freedom After 14 Days

Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, a cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was kidnapped on Monday, January 24, 2022 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has regained his freedom after two weeks in captivity, Leadership reports.

A family source, via a terse message to on Monday morning, simply wrote: “Good morning.

Blessed morning all. We give all the thanks to God for the safe return of our brother Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, from the kidnappers den. Details Later.”

Recall that the family had appealed to the kidnappers to release their member unconditionally without any harm.

A statement signed by Austin Ekeinde on behalf of the victim’s younger brother, Mr Azibola Roberts, on January 27, 2022, called on the members of the public for sustained support that could lead to the early release of Yekorogha.

The statement quoted Roberts as saying that Yekorogha was kidnapped on Monday night (January 24) from his car in front of his house in Yenagoa, by four men in black uniform who drove off to an unknown destination.

He said that the issue of the abduction of his elder brother was receiving due attention from the security agencies.

He thanked the State Commissioner of Police, and the Director State Services for their commitment.

The statement reads: “Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, was kidnapped at about 8:40pm on Monday, 24th January, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by four ‘gunmen’ in black uniform, who, at gunpoint, seized him in his car and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

“In the last few days, we have been inundated with inquiries by well-meaning Nigerians and the Media for confirmation of the kidnap of our sibling. Consequently, this statement has become necessary to clarify the situation.

“Our elder brother, Mr. Jephthah Robert Yekorogha, was kidnapped at about 8:40pm on Monday, 24th January, 2022, in front of his house gate at Biogbolo, in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, by four ‘gunmen’ in black uniform, who, at gunpoint, seized him in his car and forced him into their vehicle and zoomed off.

“This incident was reported to the law-enforcement agencies immediately it happened and is receiving maximum attention.

“We want to thank all well-meaning Nigerians who by way of calls, text messages and visits have stood by us since the incident occurred.

“We ask for the support of the public on any lead for the quick release of our brother.

“In particular, we express our appreciation to the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State and the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS) for their determined assistance.

“We appeal to the abductors of our brother to immediately release him unconditionally, without harm; and turn a new leaf for the peace, security and prosperity of Bayelsa State,” the statement stated.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.