Akume Denies Recommending Ministerial Nominee, Group Insist On Recalling The Minister Designate

Uproar against the sidelining of minority tribes in Benue continue to gather momentum as the governor Rev. Father Hycienth Alia and some Party Faithful to pay a courtesy visit to Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume.

The Courtsey visit only had party members from Benue south senatorial district, perceived to be loyal to the governor.

Secretary to the government of the Federation while receiving the delegation thank the people and hinted on the need to foster unity amongst all in benue.

Akume hinted he had no hand and knowledge in the nomination of the ministerial nominee.

In a statement released by concern APC stakeholders from Zone C signed by Comrade Ada Ochogwu.

The group condemn the visit , describing the governor as being insensitive and promoting division among benue people.

The Group further reminded the governor that the public display of disregard to the true elders from zone C proved that he is intolerant of criticism.

The group said the governors visit should have included true elders from the senatorial district and not limiting those on his entourage on the Courtsey visit to the SGF to those who are only loyal to him

The Group also said the governor has been the one allegedly behind the one sided government appointments going on currently in the state.

The group calls for the recall of the ministerial nominee stressing that his choice is not the choice of the people.

Recall that the president recently submitted the name of Professor Joseph Utsev as ministerial nominee from benue and has since be screened by the 10th senate awaiting confirmation.

His nomination was greeted with protest from the Idoma’s and other minority tribes insisting on the appointment to go to other tribe in the state , especially with all government positions already dominated by the TIVs in the state.

