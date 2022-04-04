BREAKING: Adams Oshiomhole to Run for Edo North Senatorial Seat

A former National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to run for the Edo North Senatorial seat under the platform of his party, Punch reports.

Oshiomhole, who was also a two-time governor of the state, made the declaration at his 70th birthday party at Iyamoh in Edo State on Monday.

Details later…

