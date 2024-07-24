Edo election: APC in disarray as members stage protest against Philip Shaibu’s return

A viral video has surfaced showing a large group of members from the Etsako West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) rejecting the return of former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, to the party.

The video captures aggrieved members who label Shaibu as a “serial betrayer” and voice their distrust in his loyalty and political integrity.

The protesters, holding placards with various inscriptions such as “Philip Shaibu, we don’t want you in APC,” “APC not home of political prostitutes,” “We don’t want crisis in APC,” and “You have no political value, Shaibu,” expressed their disapproval of Shaibu returning to the party.

They also chanted “All we are saying, we don’t want Philip,” emphasizing their firm stance against Shaibu’s return to the APC fold.

The protesters stated that their deep-seated resentment towards Shaibu is because of his tendency not to be loyal to established party protocols.

One of the protesters said: ”He has had a history of switching political allegiances. His return will potentially cause instability and internal conflict in the party.

”The former deputy governor’s political journey has been marked by several party changes, which indicates he lacks commitment to any political ideology.

”As we prepare for the forthcoming governorship election, we must maintain unity and coherence, and avoid opportunists like Shaibu at all cost.”

