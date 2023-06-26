How Kwara Senator ‘Grooved’ At Abuja’s Inauguration Parties

It’s no longer news that the Senator representing Kwara Central in the 10th National Assembly, Salihu Mustapha, hosted a party for family, friends and people of his senatorial district after his inauguration as a Senator on the Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The event took place at one of Abuja’s entertainment hubs – Silverbird. There were so much food and drinks for the celebrator and the guests to eat including both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages to wash it down.

However, what many didn’t know is that the celebrator, Senator Salihu, was so happy that he grooved heavily under the influence of alcohol to the chagrin of some of his guests present at the occasion and was consequently wheeled home by his aides.

Also, penultimate Friday, he was hosted by a political associate at Tartar Restaurant and Lounge located in highbrow Wuse 2 district of Abuja to another groove where girls of easy virtues were readily available in high number. A lot of Champagne and assorted alcoholic beverages were also served, costing the sponsor around N15m.

Tongues are already wagging over Senator Salihu Mustapha’s public conduct given the fact that he hails from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital – believed to be a centre of Islamic scholarship and city of renowned clerics.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.