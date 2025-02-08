Ogun Condemns Portable For Attacking State Officials

Ogun State Government has strongly condemned singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, following his recent violent encounter with officials from the State Planning and Development Permit Authority.

The Incident took place at Portable’s bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area of Sango Ota where government officials were attacked while performing their duties.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, on Friday, Portable was described as a “serial dissident and unrepentant rascal,” known for assaulting government officials without provocation. Akinmade condemned the attack, calling it “unacceptable and barbaric,” and vowed that the government would take action in accordance with the law.

Akinmade expressed concern over the growing pattern of disorder and panic caused by the musician, stressing that his behaviour is causing great distress among local residents and undermining the authority of the government. He reiterated the Abiodun-led administration’s commitment to addressing unlawful acts and upholding the values of decency and respect for the law including the “Omoluabi ethos” that defines the state’s culture.

“The way in which Portable and some set of miscreants he employed in the dastardly act attacked the officials of the OGPDPA is not only bizarre but a confirmation of erosion of Omoluabi ethos in those individuals and indeed a great disgrace to the state,” Akinmade stated.

“Governor Dapo Abiodun totally condemned this primitive and indecent act and reiterated his avowed commitment to just and egalitarian society as he is ready to make any individual flouting the extant law of the land to face the full wrath of the law irrespective of social status and influence.”

Ogun State Police Command arraigned nine of Portable’s associates on Thursday before a Magistrates’ Court in Isabo, Abeokuta. The individuals were charged with felony, assault and other offenses after allegedly attacking officers of the Ota Zonal Planning office. The defendants, ranging in age from 19 to 28, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include armed assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace.

