Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Prophet Uebert Angel “Father Of Miracle Money” Implicated In Undercover Money Laundering Investigation

Published

One of Zimbabwe’s most influential diplomats, Uebert Angel, who was charged with a gold-smuggling scheme, has reportedly been stripped off his diplomatic status, Daily Mirror reports.

Angel was implicated in Al-Jazeera’s undercover investigation on laundering operations involving gold smuggling.

The cleric, once hosted in Nigeria by Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries early this year, admitted that he could use his Diplomatic Passport to Launder up to $1.2 billion.

He offered to Al-Jazeera’s undercover reporters that he could use his diplomatic cover to carry large volumes of dirty cash into Zimbabwe as part of a laundering operation involving gold smuggling.

He said, “I can call the president now, not tomorrow, now and put him on the speaker; it’s not an issue.

“We are the government.”

Uebert Angel was appointed by President Mnangagwa to be Zimbabwe’s ambassador-at-large to Europe and the Americas.

In Sri Lanka, Angel maintained strong ties to self-proclaimed Prophet Jerome Fernando and visited the island in 2020 and 2022.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Africa

Grace Mugabe Challenges Court Order to Exhume Husband’s Body

Grace Mugabe, the widow of Zimbabwe’s longtime former ruler Robert Mugabe, has challenged a court order to exhume her husband’s remains for reburial at...

October 4, 2021

Africa

COVID-19: Zimbabwe Reintroduces National Lockdown

Zimbabwe’s government on Saturday imposed a national lockdown with immediate effect, following a surge in Covid-19 cases, creating a major problem for most citizens...

January 2, 2021

Africa

Zimbabwe Health Minister Arrested Over $60 Million Covid-19 Equipment Contract

Zimbabwe Health Minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested by police on Friday over allegations of corruption in government procurement of around $60 million worth of...

June 20, 2020

Africa

Zimbabwe to Maintain Lockdown Over COVID-19 – President

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Saturday the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus would stay in place for the moment, but would...

May 17, 2020

Copyright ©