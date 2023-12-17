Tessy Oliseh-Amaize showcases Tesslo’s designs at AfriNEXT in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.-based Nigerian fashion designer Tessy Oliseh-Amaize took vibrant designs from her brand Tesslo to the heart of Washington on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The creative director of Tesslo showcased her creations at the AfriNEXT conference, a gathering of thought leaders and policy shapers from across the African continent organized by the Atlantic Council and DAI.

The conference served as a platform to reshape the narrative of African success and innovation, and Oliseh-Amaize was thrilled to be a part of it. In an Instagram post, she expressed her pride and inspiration, calling it a “moment of immense pride and profound inspiration.”

Tesslo’s designs are more than just clothing; they are a powerful tool for storytelling and cultural exchange. Oliseh-Amaize believes in “Thinking Glocal,” weaving African aesthetics into world-class craftsmanship for a global audience. Her mission is to not only design clothes but also to inspire others to join her in supporting the vibrant tapestry of African creativity.

The AfriNEXT conference provided Oliseh-Amaize with a perfect opportunity to share her vision with a wider audience. Her designs were met with positive feedback from attendees and media alike, including coverage from VOA Africa.

Oliseh-Amaize’s success at AfriNEXT is a testament to the growing popularity of African fashion on the global stage. Her designs are a celebration of African heritage and a testament to the continent’s creativity and innovation.

