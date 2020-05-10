Wife of Gov. Bagudu Distributes Palliatives to Vulnerable Women

As part of efforts to cushion the effects of hardship brought by lockdown as a result of Coronavirus Disease pandemic, the Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF), has passionately distributed palliatives to indigent and vulnerable groups in the 19 Northern States of Nigeria.

Members of the Forum agreed to reach out to vulnerable groups in each of their various states between Friday and Saturday, 1st and 2nd of May, 2020.

Over 3,000 beneficiaries had been provided with assorted food items, to ease their biting hardship during the lockdown period.

Thus, in persuit of this agenda, the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has reached out to vulnerable groups which included women, unemployed youths and disabled groups across Kebbi State.

She distributed food items and sanitary items as palliatives across the length and breadth of the state.

The wife of the Governor also used the distributions which were carried out in compliance with social distancing and other public health advisory measures to educate the rural populace on COVID19 prevention.

In the same vein, she gave updated people of the state on proactive measures taken by the Kebbi state government and Task Force against the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus ( Covid-19), pandemic in their domains. Some of these include the distribution of face mask, discouraging lectures and congregational prayers this Ramadan and rapid expansion of isolation and quarantine Centres.

Amongst others, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu personally led an awareness and palliative campaign against the spread of Coronavirus (Covid -19 ), to the scenic town of Illo, in Bagudo LGA of Kebbi state, on Sunday, 3rd May, 2020. She made two stop overs to distribute food items to vulnerable persons and empowered the women in the community.

In Illo, She also dwelt on the need for the communities to avail their children for routine immunization and attendance, while their pregnant wives should go for pre and ante antenatal care in the hospitals or primary healthcare centers.

At a brief stop at the palace of the District Head of Illo , Alhaji Muhammadu Wankwai to pay homage, Dr Bagudu appealed to the district head and his chiefs to join in prayers in overcoming the pandemic.

The Governor’s wife called on residents to be on high alert for persons with symptoms of COVID-19, in view of the proximity of Illo to the neighbouring Republic of Benin.

She also reminded the community that, the Kebbi state government has now made it mandatory for all persons entering the state to undergo a 14- day quarantine and compulsory wearing of face masks in all public places.

In addition, at Illo General Hospital, 200 women with either up to date in antenatal attendance or fully immunized children were sensitized. Dr Bagudu rewarded them with safe birth kits, food and sanitary items, as well as baby pampers from Procter and Gamble’s donation to the state.

Some of the food items distributed were donated recently by Power oil and Unilever companies to women in Kebbi via the office of the wife of the governor.

The general hospital staff were not left out in the largesse as the Medical Officer, Dr. Solomon Idoku, also received items namely, Contactless infrared Thermometers, Surgical masks, Hand sanitizers, Antiseptic soaps and Buckets and clothings.

The items are to boost the morale whilst also assist in protecting the frontline staff from droplets infection,as they selflessly and diligently carry out their duty.

In a separate program held at the Police station in Illo, Dr Bagudu had reached out to 200 beneficiaries selected from the wards across Illo, under the auspices of the Northern Governor’s Wives Forum.

Hajiya Zarau Wali, Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Development, Member, representing Bagudo LGA, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Lolo, Chairman of Bagudo Local Government, Alhaji Muhammed Kaura and his wife, were among the important personalities who accompanied the wife of the governor to invaluable and epoch-making the event.

A team put together by Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has also been in Yauri, Jega, Zuru and Fulani Rugga in Argungu where similar gesture of distributing food palliatives to vulnerable groups took place in villages. Over 1000 people have so far benefited thus far.

Similar distribution has also taken place under the auspices of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, an initiative of Dr Bagudu in the FCT villages of Dakwa and Pwoiyi. 800 lives were lifted with food distributed last week.

The food items distributed in Kebbi State are rice, millet, cooking cubes and cooking oil. In addition are lifebouy antiseptic soaps, Collgate toothpaste, and locally made fabric masks.

