Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Faith

2023: Don’t Vote a Candidate Who Has Not Done Any Business – Ogidigbo

Published

Sunday Ogidigbo, Lead Pastor of Holyhill Church, Abuja

The Lead Pastor of Holyhill Church, Sunday Ogidigbo has cautioned Nigerians against voting for candidates who have no prior experience of running a business.

Teaching during the second service in a sermon titled, “The Parables of Money” at the church’s Abuja headquarters on Sunday, Ogidigbo said Nigerians should vote candidates who can practically explain their policies beyond campaign posters.

“Don’t vote anybody that has not done any business. Anybody who doesn’t have anything concrete—who has generated any value should not be given governance,” he said.

He noted that religion should not influence how Nigerians vote in 2023. “Let’s not allow it. Are you competent? You can be competent and not be healthy. We don’t want another president that won’t be around,” he said. “Can you submit yourself to an independent medical assessment?”

Ogidigbo also decried the unwillingness of many young Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC). “If I ask now in this church how many of you have PVCs, you will be shocked the number of people who have. That is why we are in this mess,” he said.

In the recently concluded governorship election in Osun State, more than 70 percent of the voters, he said, were people aged 40 years and below. “That tells you that young people are waking up but people don’t still have PVCs. It would have been more if they had PVCs.”

He urged members of his congregation who are employees to request a one week break form work to get their PVCs.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related

News

Buhari Shocked Again as Terrorists Wreak Havoc Across Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has once again expressed shock over the activities of terrorists wreaking havoc across different parts of the country. He also reaffirmed...

13 hours ago

Columns

Op-Ed | Dear Nigerian Politician: Thank You? – By Augusta Nneka

When you think of public service, what comes to mind? Most likely politicians and people in appointed positions. Kudos to you; that is generally...

July 14, 2022

News

‘Never Repeat It Again’: ECOWAS Court Declares Buhari’s #TwitterBan in Nigeria Unlawful

The Economic Community of West African States’ Court has declared “unlawful” the suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government. The court also ordered the...

July 14, 2022

News

Kwankwaso Picks Bishop Idahosa as Running Mate

Former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso has announced Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his...

July 14, 2022

Copyright ©