Tessy and Ohimai Amaize Visit the Africa Center, New York

Exiled Nigerian journalist Ohimai Amaize and fashion designer wife Tessy Oliseh-Amaize recently visited the Africa Center in Harlem, New York. In a Facebook post, Amaize shared their experience during the visit.

“Tessy Oliseh-Amaize and I recently visited The Africa Center in Harlem, New York. The Center was established to transform the world’s understanding of Africa, its Diaspora and how much people of African descent have contributed to human advancement,” the former presenter of Kakaaki Social on Africa Independent Television (AIT), wrote.

“The Center aims to create spaces to engage with contemporary Africa, through exhibitions, conferences, performances, screenings, lectures, diplomatic and business meetings, and more.

“The Center’s CEO Uzodinma Iweala took us on a tour of the building (still under construction) which occupies 70,000 square feet spread across three floors.

“Since it launched its public programming in January 2019, the Center has engaged thousands of visitors through exhibitions, conferences, inaugural performances, installations, talks, readings, book signings, and film screenings.

“Photos 4&5: Among other things, we saw the Ebony test kitchen, which was on display at the Center until June 19. Built in 1971, the Ebony kitchen was at the heart of African American food culture in the media. While the kitchen was not open to the public, celebrities like Janet Jackson, Mike Tyson, Michael Jackson, and even presidents, including Barack Obama, were known to stop by. It is now an iconic historical artifact.”

Currently based in New York, Amaize holds a master’s degree from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. His wife Tessy is an award-winning fashion designer and creative director of Tesslo.

