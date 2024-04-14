Over 300 Drones, Missiles Fired From Iran Injured 12, Says Israel Army

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles toward Israel in its unprecedented attack overnight, injuring at least 12 people, an Israeli army spokesman said on Sunday.

“Last night, Iran fired over 300 ballistic missiles, UAVs, and cruise missiles toward Israel,” military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, told a televised statement, revising an earlier figure of more than 200 launches.

Hagari said 170 drones and 30 cruise missiles were launched, none of which entered Israeli territory, adding that 110 ballistic missiles were also fired and few of them reached Israel.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said that “dozens of surface-to-surface missile launches” were identified, with the majority intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

One of those injured was a seven-year-old girl from a Bedouin community near the southern town of Arad, who was in intensive care, according to the medical centre that received her.

AFP

____

