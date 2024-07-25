Aviation Minister Keyamo Gets Thumbs Up for Improved Standard At Airports

The Agenda for Good Governance in Nigeria (AGGN) has applauded the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo for the significant improvements in the nation’s airports.

The group said following an independent tour of the airports, it noticed first-hand that the airports have witnessed considerable upgrades in infrastructure development.

A statement by its President, Dr Bashir Mohammed said the proposed upgrade of the Margaret Ekpo International Airport Calabar, Osubi Airport, and Ibadan Airport, among others are proofs.

Mohammed said these efforts have enhanced the safety of passengers and the community, demonstrating the minister’s commitment to providing world-class facilities that meet international standards.

“We commend the minister and regulatory agencies for their efforts to sustain the tempo of improvement,” he added.

“Key initiatives launched between 2023 and 2024 have bolstered aviation security, including technology upgrades, training programs, and manpower recruitment efforts.

“The ministry has also inaugurated a specialized Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit, the Special Force, to enhance security measures across the nation’s airports.

“The minister’s emphasis on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) has improved passengers’ experiences, as seen in the remodelling of the passenger security checkpoint at the Lagos Airport.

“Challenges such as touting, extortion, and illicit activities are fading, showcasing a renewed commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming arrival experience for all visitors.

“Additionally, the minister’s efforts have led to improved airline services, increased efficiency, and reduced wait times.

“The upgrade of airport facilities has also created jobs and stimulated local economic growth. We applaud the minister’s commitment to transparency and accountability, ensuring that resources are utilized effectively to benefit the nation.

“The safety and security standards demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for air travel.”

The group, therefore, urged the minister to continue his excellent work, as it has enhanced Nigeria’s reputation and fostered economic development.

Mohammed added: “Well-managed airports are crucial to economic expansion, and we believe Nigeria is on the right path.

“We commend the minister for his vision and leadership in transforming Nigeria’s aviation sector, and we look forward to continued improvements and growth.

“We call on all Nigerians to support the minister’s initiatives and work together towards a safer, more secure, and more efficient aviation sector.

“We also urge the minister to continue engaging with stakeholders, including airlines, airport operators, and passengers, to ensure that their needs and concerns are addressed.

“Continued collaboration and support are essential to sustaining the momentum and achieving even greater heights in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

“Together, we can make Nigeria’s airports a model for excellence in Africa and beyond.”