Something Big is about to Hit your screens

If you are a love, family and comic movie enthusiast then this is a must WATCH series for you. A Super entertaining series titled love , family and Redemption is on flick.

Love family and Redemption has all the real Typical African family spice and more to have you hooked on it.

It’s a Story about a man who was denied love as a child but made a vow to create a love -filled atmosphere for his own family. His past is back is to torment him.

Can he let love be friends with redemption or let vengeance ruin all he has built.

Love .. family and Redemption is deep, family oriented and hilarious.

It is a Sua Phil Ako film Under the drive of S&P Media Production and Directed by Iyahs Oyale Peters

The series is set to drop on S&P Media YouTube Channel THIS SEPTEMBER.

S&P Media is A Fast rising Media and entertainment Firm with clear , cut and professional Vision for The African Entertainment Industry.

SP Media Concept aims to create a comprehensive online platform that showcases engaging content, inspiring stories, and informative resources,y fostering a community that values knowledge sharing, creativity, and inclusivity.

https://www.youtube.com/@SPmediaconcept

We intend to Illuminate new ideas and perspectives through compelling storytelling and innovative content, foster a vibrant community that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and collaboration and provide a trusted platform for accessing credible information and resources.

