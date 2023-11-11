Davido Breaks Grammys Jinx, Nods For Burna Boy, Olamide, Asake, Ayra Starr

Afrobeats superstar Davido has finally bagged three Grammy nominations in the 2024 Grammy Awards,
The nominations are the first for the 30-year-old, who is considered one of Africa’s biggest acts alongside Wizkid and Burna Boy, both of whom are Grammy winners.
In the nominations announced on Friday, Davido was recognised in the category of Best Global Album for his latest album, “Timeless” as well as Best African Performance for his song “Unavailable” and Best Global Music Performance for his song “Feel.”
An elated Davido reacted to the nominations with a tweet on X with the caption, “3 nominations at the Grammys!!
“Delay is not Denial!!
The duo of Olamide and Asake as well as Ayra Starr were not left out of the fray as each scored their first nomination in the category of Best African Music Performance for their songs “Amapiano” and “Rush”, respectively.
It was another big day for Burna Boy as the 2020 Best Global Music Album winner was recognised in four categories: Best Melodic Rap Performance (“Sittin’ On Top Of The World”), Best Global Music Performance (“Alone”), Best African Music Performance (“City Boys”), and Best Global Music Album (“I Told Them…”).
See the full list below
Record of the Year
“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Album Of The Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
the record, boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song Of The Year
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost In The Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
– (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
“Loading,” James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
“One In A Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..
Kx5, Kx5
Quest For Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures Of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
“More Than A Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man,”Disturbed
“Phantom Of The Opera,” Ghost
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“Hive Mind,” Slipknot
“Jaded,” Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Angry,” The Rolling Stones
“Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Emotion Sickness,” Queens Of The Stone Age
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman…, Queens Of The Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
The Record, boygenius
Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside The Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple,” Babyface feat. Coco Jones
“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
“Good Morning,” PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
“Love Language,” SZA
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have A Lover, 6LACK
The Love Album: Off The Grid, Diddy
Nova, Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy
The Age Of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
SOS, SZA
Best R&B Song
“Angel,” Halle Bailey
“Back To Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Snooze,” SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter,” Black Thought
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
“Players,” Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“Low,” SZA
Best Rap Album
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL, Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III, Nas
UTOPIA, Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell
The Light Inside, J. Ivy
When The Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet
Best Jazz Performance
“Movement 18’ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
“But Not For Me,” Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
“Tight,” Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Ella 2, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Alive At The Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Source, Kenny Barron
Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone
The Winds Of Change, Billy Childs
Dream Box, Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
Basie Swings The Blues, The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart
Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Quietude, Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love In Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live At The Piano, Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
Pieces Of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched, Laufey
Holidays Around The World, Pentatonix
Only The Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, (Various Artists)
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming, House Of Waters
Jazz Hands, Bob James
The Layers, Julian Lage
All One, Ben Wendel
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing On My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me,” Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Album
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ In The Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best Country Song
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best American Roots Performance
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys Of Alabama,
“Inventing The Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Friendship,” Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Help Me Make It Through The Night,” Tyler Childers
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“King Of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You’re The One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Blank Page,” The War and Treaty
“California Sober,” Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson
“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
Lovin’ Of The Game, Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
City Of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin’, Eric Bibb
The Soul Side Of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson
Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer
All My Love For You, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster
Live In London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe
LaVette!, Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
I Only See The Moon, The Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell At Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell
Celebrants, Nickel Creek
Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
La Neta, Pedro Capó
Don Juan, Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado A Mano, Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez, Lila Downs
Motherflower, Flor De Toloache
Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes, Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano,” ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys,” Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE,” Davido feat. Musa Keys
“Rush,” Ayra Starr
“Water,” Tyl
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Barbie World,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
“Dance The Night,” Dua Lipa
“I’m Just Ken,” Ryan Gosling
“Lift Me Up,” Rihanna
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish